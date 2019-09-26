Reports: Barcelona line up five options as Luis Suarez back-ups for January transfer window as his form deteriorates

Barcelona haven’t had the best of starts to their 2019/20 season and have been affected by injuries to some of their top players as well.

While Lionel Messi has missed the majority of matches so far, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have missed quite a few due to their respective injuries as well. And though there is no doubt about the fact that when fully fit, Messi and Dembele will be back to their best, there are question marks over the effectiveness of Suarez.

The 32-year-old isn’t getting any better now and could slowly be drafted out of the starting XI if his form doesn’t improve. As a result, Barcelona have started looking at options to sign in the January transfer window, who could play as the second choice striker behind Suarez and with the Uruguayan’s form shaky at the moment, the new striker might as well get the starting role.

According to reports in Don Balon, the Catalan giants have lined up five names who could partner Suarez as the striking options for the club. Girona’s Christian Stuani, Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic, Getafe’s Jaime Mata, Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Barcelona might have to shell out something in the region of €50-70 million to sign Piatek or Werner but the former three will come in cheap and could be a decent back-up option for Suarez.