Reports: Former UCL-finalist manager ready to take over at Premier League giants

Tottenham Hotspur have had a horrible start to their 2019/20 season, only months after qualifying for the final of UEFA Champions League.

Spurs are currently lying in the seventh spot on the Premier League table with eight points in five matches. Moreover, their Carabao Cup campaign was cut short by League Two side Colchester. The start of their Champions League season wasn’t quite impressive as well, as they surrendered a 2-0 lead to Olympiacos.

With manager Mauricio Pochettino himself accepting that the squad is in disarray, there are rumours that the Argentine might walk out of the club. And if reports from The Sun are to be believed, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is all ready to take up the Tottenham job.

Allegri has been without a club since leaving the Serie A giants after the end of last season and Spurs job is clearly of interest to him. Pochettino, on the other hand, has been linked with the Real Madrid job with reports claiming that he is Los Blancos’s first choice if they sack manager Zinedine Zidane.

However, all of this depends on whether Spurs manage to get their season back on track. If they do, it is unlikely that Pochettino will quit.