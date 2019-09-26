Reports: Real Madrid make UCL-finalist manager no.1 choice to replace Zinedine Zidane

After a slow start to the season, Real Madrid seem to be getting back on the track, at least in La Liga but reports that the club’s board is still on the lookout for a possible replacement for Zinedine Zidane in case things go further south refuse to die down.

After six league matches, Madrid are on top of the table, four points clear of arch-rivals and fifth-placed Barcelona. However, the start of their UEFA Champions League campaign was shocking as they fell to a disastrous 3-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Los Blancos have won both their league matches after that night in Paris – a 1-0 away win vs Sevilla and a 2-0 victory over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. While these two results might have lifted some pressure off Zidane’s shoulder, reports claim that Florentino Perez has already identified a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

According to Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is on top of the list of managers who Madrid would like to see replace Zidane if he fails to maintain the momentum the team has gained in the last two games.

The Spurs manager seems to have achieved all he could with the Premier League side and with the side struggling in the league, it won’t be a surprise if both the parties decide to part ways. The same report claims that Madrid are also trying to convince Christian Eriksen into signing a pre-contract with them in January transfer window which would see him join the La Liga giants on a free next summer.