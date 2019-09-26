Reports: Real Madrid want Premier League midfielder to sign pre-contract in January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen hasn’t tried to hide his desire to move to Real Madrid after being linked with them throughout the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder and after Manchester United thwarted all of their attempts to sign Paul Pogba, they shifted their focus towards other targets. One of those was the Spurs playmaker.

Eriksen was believed to be on the brink of a move to Madrid with his contract at Tottenham ending after the end of the current season. However, as it turned out, the Denmark international stayed put but the rumours haven’t died down.

If reports from Mirror are to be believed, Real Madrid have all but convinced Eriksen to sign a pre-contract with them which would allow the playmaker to move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free after his contract with the Premier League giants runs out.

Spurs have offered Eriksen a new and improved contract which would see him earn around £200,000-a-week. But he isn’t interested in extending his stay with the North London-based club anymore and wants to push for a move to Real Madrid.

With just three months before the January transfer window opens, more updates on this saga can be expected in the coming weeks.