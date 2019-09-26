Reports: Manchester United turn to Barcelona forward in desperation after poor start

Manchester United have endured a poor start to the season, and question marks are being raised over the club’s inability to score goals.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put his trust in the trio of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to get him the goals, but injuries to Martial and Rashford, and the tender age of Greenwood are clearly hurting the Red Devils at the moment.

As a result, the January transfer window might prove to be crucial for United, and The Independent report that Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is being looked at as an option up front.

Dembele has struggled to find a regular starting spot at the Blaugrana, and despite his obvious talent, has fallen away a bit at the Nou Camp.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Singapore legends set for Battle of the Reds on November 16th

He could add some much needed fire power in the United ranks, though he won’t come cheap, but with Jadon Sancho not a possibility anymore, the English giants might be forced into this direction.

Also, Mario Mandzukic continues to be linked with Manchester United. The forward was close to joining the Premier League heavyweights on deadline day in the summer, but did not make the move in the end.

With few options up front, Man United could snap up these two forwards and refurbish their attacking line.