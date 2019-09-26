Reports: Lionel Messi names La Liga star as Samuel Umtiti replacement at Barcelona

Barcelona may have won their La Liga match against Villarreal recently, but they weren’t entirely convincing without the presence of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is yet to achieve full fitness, and in his absence, Barcelona struggled at times against the Yellow Submarine, winning 2-1, but conceding a goal to their rivals.

Don Balon are now reporting that the performance of one of the opposition players during the match did not go unnoticed, and that Lionel Messi was impressed with the display of Pau Torrres.

The Spaniard marked Luis Suarez out of the game, and the report says that Messi wants Torres to now join Barca and become a possible future replacement for Samuel Umtiti.

The Frenchman has been in and out of the team and is looking for a route out of the club, and in his absence, Torres could come in and do an able job.

The 22-year-old has come up through the ranks at Villarreal, working his way up from the C and B team to the senior side, and has matured immensely along the way.

Moreover, under the tutelage of Javier Calleja, the central defender is expected to grow even more and become a major player in La Liga for his team.