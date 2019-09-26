Reports: Real Madrid interested in Chelsea star as Jadon Sancho alternative

Real Madrid are struggling to replicate their form from a few seasons ago, and the feeling is that a few more signings are needed to bring the club back to a respectable level.

Don Balon are reporting that those signings could be on their way soon, with scouts now being sent from Madrid to London to observe the progress of one Chelsea star.

That star is none other than Mason Mount, who has been hugely impressive in a very short period of time at the Blues under new boss Frank Lampard.

‘Mount has a chance’ – Lampard hopes youngster will be fit for Liverpool

The report says that Mount is being dubbed as the ‘new Jadon Sancho’, and the belief around the Santiago Bernabeu is that he could be an able alternative to the Borussia Dortmund star.

Sancho won’t come cheap, and perhaps Mount could fill the future void in midfield left by established stars such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and even James Rodriguez.

As of now, Mount remains committed to Chelsea under the tutelage of Lampard, with most people feeling that the England International has shades of Lampard himself, and could mature into a top player for his club and country.

With Zinedine Zidane on the lookout for talented stars, Chelsea better be wary.