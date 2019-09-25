Manchester United have suffered from a slow start to the season, with the Red Devils losing two of their opening six matches. Furthermore, injuries have piled on the misery for the Red Devils, who are suddenly facing a shortage in the attacking department. However, one key target has given them hope towards a January move.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Juventus star Mario Mandzukic has given Manchester United fresh hope for a January transfer. The Croatian star was linked with the Red Devils in the final days of the summer 2019 window, however, a move to bring him and teammate Paulo Dybala fell through.

Reports previously claimed that Mandzukic was on the verge of sealing a move to Qatar instead, sealing a huge payday in the process. The Croatian was supposedly set to earn £7 Million per year in Asia, however, the move ultimately broke down.

Finally, the report states that the Juventus star hasn’t given up on playing for Manchester United, and the Red Devils could return for him too, considering their shortage in the attacking department.

The Old Trafford outfit was left with just Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as their options up front, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moving Marcus Rashford wide. However, since then, both Martial and Rashford have racked up injuries, leaving the Red Devils short of options at times.