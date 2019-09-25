Manchester United linked wonderkid drops big transfer hint

Manchester United took a huge risk by selling Romelu Lukaku and then loaning Alexis Sanchez before the start of the season. The Red Devils now find themselves in a crisis, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both sustaining an injury. One player who has been linked to fill the void has commented on his future.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League was lit up by a 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland, who scored a hattrick for RB Salzburg against Genk on the opening day. The teenager has been in fine scoring form this season and has even attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United.

The youngster has now dropped a major hint about a future move to the Premier League.

“I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football,” he said. (via Daily Mail)

Haaland praised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well, claiming that he had a huge impact on his life.

“He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer.

“He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot.”

Since the start of the season, Haaland has scored seventeen times already in just ten matches across all competitions. The Norwegian striker worked with Ole Gunnar Solskajer for half-season at Molde FK, before the pair left for better opportunities.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the youngster, with their own attacking prospects limited so far this season due to injuries and transfers.