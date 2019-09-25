Reports: Manchester United eyeing £30 Million rated Italian wonderkid

Manchester United invested heavily in their defence this season, bringing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire in big deals. However, the Red Devils did not focus on improving other areas on the pitch, leaving several gaps in their squad. Reports claim they are looking to solve one through an Italian youngster in the future.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, via The Sun, Manchester United are scouting Brescia star Sandro Tonali. The teenager shot to prominence after his role in Brescia’s promotion push last season and has been linked with several top European clubs since then.

The report claims that Manchester United scouts were present during Brescia’s Serie A match against Juventus. Meanwhile, prior reports have also claimed the Red Devils to be scouting the youngster, hinting towards a possible bid in the future.

Tonali is currently rated at £30 Million, however, his price could rise given the number of teams which hold an interest in him.

The central midfielder, who has drawn comparisons with Azzuri legend Andrea Pirlo, started the match against league champions Juventus. Without Cristiano Ronaldo, the Bianconeri fell behind early on before levelling through an own goal. Miralem Pjanic then scored the winner to hand the Italian giants all three points.