Reports: Manchester United star could ask club to double his wages to force Real Madrid move

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been on Real Madrid’s radar for quite some time now. They were all over the French midfielder in the summer transfer window but the Premier League giants thwarted all of their efforts to sign him.

Even though they started the transfer window in fine form, Madrid struggled to get all of their transfer targets and Pogba was one of them. The Frenchman himself had claimed that he would like a change but Los Blancos couldn’t meet United’s valuation of 180 million.

However, according to fresh reports from Diario Madridista (via Express), Real Madrid are still interested in getting Pogba on-board, especially as manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the World Cup-winning star. And in order to convince United into selling him, the 27-year-old is set to ask the club to double his wages.

Pogba currently earns £290,000-a-week and his current contract with the club is set to expire in 2021. However, his agent Mino Raiola wants the club to double his client’s wages to around £600,000-a-week, which Manchester United are not likely to agree upon. As a result, Pogba can then push for a move to Real Madrid in the next summer transfer window.