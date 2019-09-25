Reports: Real Madrid drop Paul Pogba plan to move for UCL-winning Premier League superstar

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window, earlier this year, in fine fashion by announcing the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao. However, as the transfer window progressed, they failed to land their other top targets.

Two of their most important targets were Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. While Barcelona’s interest in their former player forced them to step back in the Brazilian’s pursuit, United’s valuation of €160-180 million was too much for Real Madrid to handle.

Now with the transfer window closed, Los Blancos are slowly shifting their focus towards other superstars of the sport as well. According to reports in Don Balon, Madrid have decided to drop their interest in Pogba as well, because the Premier League giants aren’t ready to lower their valuation of the midfielder.

The report claims that they are now ready to invest that money in another high-profile signing. Liverpool talisman Sadio Mane is now on Madrid’s radar and even though the Reds might be reluctant to sell the star forward, a bid in and around €180 million will convince the UEFA Champions League winners into selling him.

President Florentino Perez believes that Mane will bring a lot more goals to the team, which they are in desperate need of.