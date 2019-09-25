Reports: Manchester United ready to sign three players in January transfer window to turn around their fortunes

Premier League giants Manchester United have had a horrid start to the 2019/20 season and they could continue to be on the freefall if new signings aren’t made in the upcoming January transfer window.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure as United struggle to keep up the pace with teams like Manchester City and Liverpool. The 20-time English champions are currently in the eighth position on the league table and with matches against Arsenal and Liverpool coming up next, fans need to buckle up for a long season.

However, the season could still be saved if the club’s board decides to invest in the January transfer window, which if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, they are looking at doing to turn around the team’s fortunes. The report claims that they have lined up three possible signings for the winter window.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, who was one of Solskjaer’s first targets in the summer transfer window, but the club gave up the opportunity to sign him as Newcastle were asking for at least €50 million.

Second on their agenda is the latest UEFA Champions League sensation, Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland, who has previously played under the United manager in Norway. The third name on Manchester United’s list is RB Leipzig’s 23-year-old striker Timo Werner.