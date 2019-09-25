Reports: Barcelona target €30m-rated defender as Premier League-bound Samuel Umtiti’s replacement

Just like Real Madrid, Barcelona have had issues with their defence in recent years but have failed to get a quick fix for it. But now with Samuel Umtiti seemingly on his way to Manchester City, they have a new centre-back in sight.

The French World Cup-winning defender has failed to cement a place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XIs and with a history of injuries, Barcelona are growing increasingly frustrated with the defender. Moreover, Umtiti himself doesn’t want to stay at Camp Nou after this season, if reports are to be believed.

The 25-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Manchester City, who are short on centre-backs at the moment and are looking to add defensive reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window. With Umtiti seemingly on his way to the Premier League, Barcelona are now looking for possible replacements.

According to reports in Don Balon, they have turned towards current La Liga leaders Athletic Bilbao for Umititi’s replacement. Their 22-year-old centre-back Unai Nunez is on their wishlist and the youngster wants to make the move as well.

The report claims that Nunez would cost Barcelona around €30 million, which is exactly half the price Manchester City are willing to pay for Umtiti.