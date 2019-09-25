Reports: PSG ready to hijack Real Madrid’s move for top Ballon d’Or contender with €180m bid

Though Real Madrid have had a decent start to their La Liga season, they were handed a 3-0 drubbing by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and it seems the French champions are back to hurt Los Blancos.

Madrid don’t have the best of defences among Europe’s top teams and despite being aware of their defensive frailties, they decided against going all-in for an established centre-back in the recently concluded transfer window, adding only Eder Militao from Porto to their ranks.

Reports emerged later that they had made Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk their top target for the next summer transfer window but PSG are ready to hijack their move, Don Balon reports. Madrid president Florentino Perez was aiming to submit a bid around €120 million for the Dutch international but looks like he will have to rethink the amount with PSG joining the race as well.

The French champions are preparing a massive €180 million bid for Van Dijk to assemble a world-beating side to win the elusive Champions League title. PSG have managed to hold on to Neymar and Kylian Mbappae for now as well and if they somehow get Van Dijk on-board, they could easily become the best side in Europe.