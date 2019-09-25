Reports: €60m-rated Bayern Munich star wants Barcelona move, Ter Stegen aware of the situation

Barcelona currently only have Nelson Semedo and Moussa Wague as the two right-back options and they are looking to add further reinforcements in that region in the upcoming transfer windows.

Ever since Dani Alves left the club for Juventus, Barcelona have been struggling to find an able replacement for the Brazilian. They have been thwarted back in their efforts to sign the best right-backs of the world. However, now it seems that they may have a potentially great signing at hand.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s Germany teammate Joshua Kimmich supposedly wants to join Barcelona next summer and the shot-stopper is aware of it, if reports in Don Balon are to be believed. The Bayern Munich full-back is widely believed to be one of the best fullbacks in the world and would be a perfect fit for the Catalan giants.

The report claims that Bayern will be asking something in the region of €60 million for the 24-year-old, which the player hopes that Barcelona will be ready to pay. Recently, Kimmich leapt in defence of Ter Stegen after the goalkeeper’s comments about being Germany’s number one didn’t go down well with some concerned authorities back home.

“What Marc said was nothing terrible; he just said he was disappointed, of course I can understand that,” Kimmich had said.