Reports: €200m-rated Premier League star ready to join Real Madrid on one condition

Real Madrid were desperate to get Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar on board in the recently concluded summer transfer window. however, they couldn’t land the Brazilian and they are now focussing their attention on other possible targets.

With Barcelona still interested in Neymar, Madrid have moved on to his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. The French youngster is probably the hottest property in Europe right now and Los Blancos will have to break transfer records in order to sign him up.

As a result, president Florentino Perez and co. have other options in mind as well and first on that list is Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The England captain is nearing the peak of his career and Madrid believe he would be the perfect candidate to take the club forward.

According to reports in Don Balon, Kane would cost something in the vicinity of €200 million, around €100 million fewer than what Mbappe would cost. Moreover, the striker is ready to make the move as well but on one condition. The 25-year-old will only join Real Madrid if Spurs fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.

And with the kind of start the Premier League side have had, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they fail to make it to the UCL altogether only a year after making the competition’s final.