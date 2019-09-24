Reports: Juventus keen on signing former Barcelona target for free next summer

Various sources have suggested that Juventus are interested in Chelsea’s Willian, and also that the Serie A giants will sign him on a free transfer next summer.

According to Don Balon, the 31-year-old will be a free agent next summer, as his contract is due on 2020 June. And then, Juventus – who are already well known for their knack of signing free agents, will complete the signing, as reported by Spanish news agency.

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic will join Cristiano Ronaldo next July – however, Barcelona are reportedly keen on improving relations with the player after having tried to offload him in exchange for Neymar this summer.

Hence, the Blaugrana will reportedly hand him a new contract to tie him down with the Camp Nou outfits for a few more years.

Previously, it was also reported that Willian was Lionel Messi and co.’s choice to replace Neymar as he left for PSG in 2017. However, the move failed to take off and the Brazilian continued to remain with the London-based club.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star is just two matches shy of notching his 300th appearance for Chelsea. So far, he has scored 52 goals and recorded 53 assists for the Blues.