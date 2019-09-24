The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has identified a new target for Real Madrid, as an alternative for Paul Pogba.

Don Balon reports that Zidane’s choice is none other Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Hossem Aouar, who has already scored a goal and recorded two assists for the Ligue 1 side in six appearances so far this season.

The Spanish news agency claims that Zidane is tired of waiting for Real Madrid President Florentino Perez’ nod to sign Pogba or Christian Eriksen, which is why he has decided to sign the 21-year-old Frenchman instead of them.

Currently valued at about €45million, Aouar is also a much cheaper alternative to the Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur stars, making him quite a logical signing.

The French midfielder joined Olympique Lyonnais as a youth player in 2009, before rising through the ranks and getting promoted to the senior team in 2016.

Since then, he has played in 102 matches for the Ligue 1 side, and has also scored a total of 16 goals and recorded 19 assists.

Don Balon also claims that Aouar is a target for Premier League giants Manchester City as well, as manager Pep Guardiola is keen on adding the youngster to his squad by next summer.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are yet to launch official bids for the player, according to the latest reports.