Reports: Barcelona interested in summer move for £132million-rated Manchester United target

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in a summer move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly – who is also a target for Premier League side Manchester United.

The Sun reports that Barcelona see Koulibaly as a potential successor for Gerard Pique, who is apparently closing in on his retirement at the Camp Nou.

The English news agency has also claimed that Napoli have named an aking price of £132million for their defender.

The Senegalese centre-back has been a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s system at Napoli, and earlier last week, he helped his team keep a clean sheet in the 2-0 Champions League win against Liverpool, before playing all 90 minutes in their 4-1 away win over Lecce in the Serie A this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also in search of a defender, who is likely to be partnered with new signing Harry Maguire.

Maguire arrived from Leicester City this summer, for a world record transfer fee of £80million and it looks like he has already settled well at Old Trafford. However, Manchester United’s defensive woes are yet to be solved completely, and manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer feels that Koulibaly could be the perfect for his team at the moment.