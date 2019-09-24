Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly opened contract talks with Paul Pogba, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to prevent his transfer to Real Madrid amid growing interest from the Spanish side.

This is according to The Times, who claims that United does not want Pogba to move to Real Madrid, as he is supposedly an important part of Solskjaer’s long-term plans at the Old Trafford.

It is already well known that both Real Madrid and Pogba want each other, as Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane himself expressed his desire to have the Frenchman in his side, earlier in August.

Pogba also had admitted that he was ready for a new challenge this summer, after the club failed to secure Champions League football for the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is adamant that the 26-year-old is a part of his plans for the club, which is why the Red Devils are now considering a deal to tie him down to Old Trafford for a longer period of time.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner currently earns £144,000-a-week at United, and would surely be in line for a considerable rise in payments, if he were to accept a new contract.

It has also been understood that Manchester United value the midfielder at about £180million.

Earlier this summer, Real Madrid offered £27million as well as James Rodriguez in exchange for him, but United turned the offer down.