Reports: Real Madrid ready to relaunch Paul Pogba bid on one condition

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid will relaunch a bid for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the current manager of the Red Devils, gets sacked in the near future.

We all are aware of how Real Madrid and its manager Zinedine Zidane are heavily interested in signing Pogba from the Old Trafford outfit.

Zidane himself has publicly expressed his wish to have the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner in his team, and at the same time, Pogba has also revealed his interest in leaving Manchester United, to seek new challenges elsewhere in Europe.

That being said, it should also be understood that United boss Solskjaer is the only person who is against this move, as Pogba is obviously one of the most important players in his squad at the moment.

Daily Star hence reports that if Solskjaer is removed from his role as the manager of the Premier League side, Real Madrid will restart their attempts at signing Pogba, and they may go ahead and complete the process at the earliest, so that they can have him in Spain by next January.

It has also been understood that Manchester United have named an asking price of over £180million for the 26-year-old.

According to the English news agency, Real Madrid may look to counter that with a player-plus-cash deal, which could see Toni Kroos leaving Santiago Bernabeu in exchange for the Frenchman.