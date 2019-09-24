Reports: Real Madrid prepared to sign Lionel Messi’s priority target for Barcelona

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to sign Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling – who is also one of Lionel Messi’s top-priority targets for Barcelona next summer.

Don Balon‘s report says that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is closely keeping track of Sterling’s situation at Manchester City. The 24-year-old was one of Pep Guardiola’s best disciples last season, as he finished his campaign with 25 goals and 18 assists in 51 appearances across various competitions.

The pacy winger was formerly a Liverpool player, scoring 23 goals and making 25 assists in 129 appearances for the Reds before switching over the Sky Blues in 2015 for a reported transfer fee of €63.7million.

Overall, the England international is only two matches shy of making is 200th appearance for City, and has already scored 75 goals and made 65 assists for them.

Don Balon claims that Sterling has been a priority transfer target for Messi since 2018, as he badly wants a replacement for Neymar Jr. at left-wing. Sterling’s pace and unique goal-scoring abilities made him a worthy candidate for the role, but so far, he has opted to remain at City under the tutelage of Guardiola.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the Englishman may be open for a move next summer, which is when Florentino Perez wants Real Madrid to pounce on him and complete his signing, even before Barcelona and Messi can come close.