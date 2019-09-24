Reports: Lionel Messi could make Premier League move to win Ballon d’Or if Barcelona fail to bag UCL

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both won five Ballon d’Ors each and the race to the sixth Golden Ball is on.

While Ronaldo made the move to Serie A for new challenges and to help Juventus win the UEFA Champions League, Messi continued his association with Barcelona with the sole aim of winning Europe’s premier club competition. However, both the two behemoths of world football couldn’t get their hands on the coveted trophy.

And just like the Portuguese talisman, Messi is aware that to add a sixth Ballon d’Or title to his cabinet, he needs to win the Champions League. It was because of this that the Argentine was pushing the La Liga champions to get Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain but the club failed to complete the deal.

Now according to reports in Diario Gol, Messi is thinking of a move to English Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City the expected destination. The 32-year-old is waiting to see if the current Barcelona squad is good enough to push for the UCL this season but if the players fail to prove themselves, he might make the move to England.

The report claims that Messi believes that Premier League is the toughest in the world and could be tempted to make the high-profile move.