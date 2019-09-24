Reports: Serie A giants set to rival Arsenal and Liverpool for £50m-rated striker

Arsenal have had a mix start to the season and after dropping points in two consecutive Premier League encounters, they are back to winning ways.

While the Gunners’ forward line is definitely one of the league’s best, their defence might be one of the worst. However, if latest reports are to be believed, they are looking to add another striker to their squad, and as it turns out, he is one of their former players – PSV Eindhoven’s 20-year-old Donyell Malen.

Malen left Arsenal to join the Dutch side back in 2017 for a sum of £500,000, but various reports claim him to be worth £50 million in the current market. The youngster has scored seven goals in six Eredivisie matches this season and is one of the most wanted strikers in Europe now.

The North London club’s league rivals Liverpool are also in the race for the Dutch striker and reports in Italian media (via Mirror) claim that AC Milan have jumped into the list of clubs interested in Malen as well. With still over nine months left before the next summer transfer window starts, we can expect many more updates on this saga in the coming months.

Whether Arsenal are ready to shell out as much as £50m for a player they sold only two years ago is a big question mark in itself.