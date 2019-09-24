Reports: Florentino Perez gives Real Madrid star two months to find a new club

Real Madrid didn’t have the best of summer transfer windows despite completing high profile signings of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic early in the window.

However, they failed to sign two of their top targets in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. And one of the reasons Madrid failed to complete the signings of two aforementioned players is because they couldn’t offload a bulk of players they wanted out in the summer.

One of the names who Los Blancos wanted to sell in the summer was of Mariano Diaz. The former Olympique Lyon forward returned to Real Madrid last season but couldn’t cement a position for himself in the starting XI and ended up scoring only three goals in 13 appearances in La Liga.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move away from Madrid in the summer transfer window with the likes of AC Milan interested in his signature. Diaz decided to stay and fight for his spot but that isn’t turning out well for him as he has failed to make even a single appearance for Madrid this season.

According to reports in Don Balon, president Florentino Perez has alerted the forward that he needs to find a club for himself before the January transfer window. The report claims that a move to Serie A or return to Ligue 1 is on the cards for Diaz.