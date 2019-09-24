Reports: Barcelona ready to rival Real Madrid for Serie A star to please Lionel Messi

Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to go head to head for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz in the next summer transfer window.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu wants to get the Napoli star on board as he wants to please Lionel Messi with the presidential elections coming up in 2021. However, they might have to fight it out with arch-rivals Real Madrid who are still looking for a midfielder.

According to reports in Don Balon, Messi is a fan of the former Real Betis midfielder and want the club to go after him. Ruiz moved to Serie A in a deal worth €30 million in the 2018 summer transfer window and has been highly impressive since.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been on the lookout for a midfielder since the start of the summer transfer window. They were desperate to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United but the Premier League giants remained firm in their €160-180 million valuation of the Frenchman and Madrid failed to meet the amount.

As a result, Pogba stayed put and now Madrid have turned their attention towards the Spain international. The report claims that both the sides want to close down the signing before Euro 2020, leaving them with nine more months.