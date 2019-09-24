Reports: Lionel Messi annoyed by Premier League manager’s phone call to Neymar as they push for a move

The Neymar transfer saga was probably the most intense of the recently concluded summer transfer window with both Real Madrid and Barcelona coming close to signing the Brazilian superstar.

The former Barcelona star has accepted that he wants a move away from Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming transfer windows and if reports are to be believed, Barcelona are set to re-enter the race for his signature. However, it seems that there will be a couple more clubs joining the Catalan giants.

According to reports in Don Balon, Manchester City are set to start Neymar pursuit as well, as Pep Guardiola aims to win a UEFA Champions League title with the Premier League giants. The report claims that Guardiola has even given the former Barcelona star a phone call. as he does with most of his transfer targets.

However, the phone call has left Lionel Messi annoyed, who wants Barcelona to get Neymar on board at any cost. The report claims that Guardiola will have a war chest of €300 million next summer, and a bulk of it could go into the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

With a lot of time left before the next summer transfer window arrives, a lot of twists and turns are possible in this saga.