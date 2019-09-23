Reports: Manchester City to unite Lionel Messi and PSG superstar next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester City will sign both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Don Balon reports that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to build a better squad at the Etihad, so as to challenge for not only the Premier League but also for the Champions League. Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are keen to sign Raheem Sterling, whereas a few other clubs are also interested in the likes of Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and so on.

Guardiola hence wants Messi and Mbappe to become a part of his squad, so that they can easily continue to progress in their path to become of the leading clubs in modern-day football.

Very recently, it was understood that Messi has a very special clause in his contract that allows him to leave Barcelona at the end of any particular season. Don Balon claims that the Argentine talisman is likely to trigger the clause next summer, as he is generally disappointed with the Blaugrana‘s ongoing slump.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has already made it clear that the ongoing 2019-20 season will be his final year in France, as he is open to accepting new challenges elsewhere starting next July.