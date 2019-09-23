Reports: Barcelona’s €100million-rated star targeted by Chelsea as Eden Hazard replacement

Chelsea are apparently interested in finding an immediate replacement for Eden Hazard, who left them to join Real Madrid this summer. According to reports, Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann is currently the prime target for the Premier League giants.

Don Balon claims that Griezmann is expected to leave Barcelona next summer, thanks to a string of dismal performances in recent times. According to the Spanish publication, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was apparently warned by Lionel Messi after their defeat against Granada on Saturday.

Messi still wants Neymar at the Camp Nou, and Don Balon reports that he is keen to offload Griezmann and use the transfer fee to fund the Brazilian’s move from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) next summer.

So far, the 28-year-old has made five appearances for Barcelona, and has also record two each of goals and assists – however, Messi feels that he should do much more for the team this season or face the risk of getting sold next summer.

Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on 14th July 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €120million. It is now expected that he will be sold for €20million less – i.e.; for about €100million if Frank Lampard and Chelsea come calling next July.