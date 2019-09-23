Reports: Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sell new signing, wants Neymar instead

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona new signing Antoine Griezmann has been warned by none other than Lionel Messi, after a series of dismal performances in the La Liga.

In addition, various sources also claim that Messi no longer wants the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner in his team.

Don Balon reports that the Argentine talisman has warned Griezmann that he is currently running the risk of getting sold next summer, and that Neymar will replace him in the team, if he continues to produce lacklustre displays for the Blaugrana.

While it is true that the former Atletico Madrid star has recorded two goals and two assists in five La Liga appearances for Barcelona so far, it is also true that both of his goals came in a single game – against Valencia last week. That being said, his contribution in the remaining four matches have been next to nothing, except for his two assists.

Earlier, in August, the Frenchman had revealed that it is a “dream come true” for him to play alongside Messi at Barcelona.

“Yes, it will be amazing [to play alongside him]. I’m excited to see what he’s like day to day, what he’s like in training. I can’t wait for him to arrive. I will be ready to do whatever it takes: for him, for the club and for the players,” he had said.

Looks like Griezmann is, however, yet to fulfil his promise. If the above-mentioned rumours are true, it is time for him to step up to his potential or else, his dream of wearing the Blaugrana colours can be cut short.