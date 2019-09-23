Reports: Real Madrid ready to sign £100million-rated Manchester City star next summer

According to reports, Real Madrid are keen to sign Raheem Sterling from Premier League defending champions Manchester City next summer.

The Athletic have claimed that Raheem Sterling and his advisors were invited to Spain for talks with Real Madrid General Director Jose Angel Sanchez.

The English news agency further says that the pacy winger “likes the idea” of joining Real Madrid at some point in his career – but as of now, it is expected that he will remain with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, as working with a manager like Guardiola is the best thing for his development.

At the same time, The Athletic also reports that Los Blancos could force the England international to sign for them, thanks to their disappointing start to the 2019-20 season.

In five La Liga matches, Real Madrid won only three games, while another one of them ended in a defeat and the fifth one in a draw.

Their Champions League opening game was also a disaster, as Paris Saint Germain (PSG) destroyed them 3-0 at home in Paris.

Meanwhile, it has also been rumoured that Manchester City are now preparing a new contract for 24-year-old Sterling, as they want the player to steer clear of all interest from Real Madrid. City are well-poised to win a hat-trick of Premier League titles, and the England star is considered as one of their best players who will help them achieve the dream.