Reports: Arsenal hope to sign £50 Million rated ex academy star, after selling him for £500,000 two years ago

Arsenal invested heavily in their squad during the summer. The Gunners even broke their transfer record to bring in Nicolas Pepe, while also adding Kieren Tierney, Dani Ceballos, and David Luiz to their squad. Reports claim that they are looking to bring in another player, who used to play in their academy!

According to English publication, The Sun, Arsenal want to re-sign former academy starlet Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch youngster has flourished in the Netherlands and has become a hot property owing to his stunning goalscoring form this season.

Malen has scored eleven times in thirteen games so far this season, with five of his goals coming in just one match. Furthermore, the 20-year-old has also been called up by the national team by Ronald Koeman this season and made a goalscoring debut in a four-two win over Germany.

Owing to his spectacular form, Malen’s value has shot through the roof, with his value standing at a reported £50 Million. Arsenal, meanwhile, sold the youngster for just £500,000 back in 2017.

Nonetheless, if the Gunners go back in for the Dutchman, they will likely face competition with as many as forty-five clubs keeping tabs on him. Liverpool, too, have been linked with a move for him and could potentially bring him in as a back-up to Roberto Firmino.