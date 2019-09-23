Barcelona director spotted in Italy, reportedly scouting two Napoli players

Barcelona have begun the season on an abysmal note and have already lost two games. The Blaugrana have suffered embarrassing losses to Athletic Bilbao and Granada, leaving the future of the team in doubt. As such, the club director, Eric Abidal, was spotted in Italy scouting two Napoli players.

Barcelona director Eric Abidal was spotted in Italy keeping tabs on Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz and Kalidou Koulibaly, as reported by Marca. The pair was a part of the Napoli team which thrashed Lecce four-one on the day, moving to the third position on the table.

Both Koulibaly and Ruiz have been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past. However, when asked about the Blaugrana’s scouting mission in Italy, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he has no fears of his players moving away.

“I greeted Abidal when I saw him, but Fabian is fine here,” Ancelotti said.

Napoli put on a show for Abidal and those in attendance, as they beat Lecce by four goals to one away from home. Ex-Spurs star Fernando Llorente opened the scoring, latching on to a blocked shot by Arkadiusz Milik. Lorenzo Insigne then doubled the Partenopei’s lead from the penalty spot before Ruiz himself added a third. Llorente scored his second and Napoli’s fourth of the night late on to seal all three points.