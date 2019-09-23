Real Madrid have started the season inconsistently, with performances touching both the extreme ends. Despite a recent win, the future of Zinedine Zidane remains up in the air with Jose Mourinho a reported target to replace him. The ex-Madrid boss has seemingly already decided upon his first signing if appointed by the club.

According to Don Balon, Jose Mourinho remains a prime candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager is so confident of securing the job, that he has also identified his first signing for the club, Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes.

Guedes, a full Portugal international by now, is being eyed by several clubs for a potential transfer due to his high potential. The young winger has been compared in the past to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who himself was a Real Madrid started for a decade.

The 22-year-old is currently tied with Valencia, for whom he signed on a permanent deal last season, after spending the season before on loan. However, his Real Madrid transfer remains subject to Jose Mourinho being appointed, as the report goes.

Mourinho, meanwhile, refused to comment on the speculation when recently asked. The ex-Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid boss stated that he cannot coach a team which already has a manager.

“I would not like to train to Real Madrid because they already have a coach. That’s it,” he said.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese football coach remains a candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane in the hot seat, along with Massimiliano Allegri, Xabi Alonso, and Mauricio Pochettino.