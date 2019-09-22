Reports: Neymar snubs Barcelona, agrees mega contract with Premier League giants

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is no longer interested in a move to Barcelona, as he has agreed terms on a €230million move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that the Brazilian is disappointed at Barcelona’s lack of interest in him – the 27-year-old is of the opinion that the Catalans did not do enough to try and sign him this summer, which is why he will longer make the switch back to them.

The Spanish news agency also claims that Manchester United have not only agreed to pay a world-record transfer fee for Neymar, but will also pay him a yearly salary of close to €50million.

Earlier, this summer, it was widely reported that Neymar is no longer interested in remaining with PSG, as he has not been accepted well by the fans. Recurring bouts of injury and disciplinary issues further aggravated his situation and as a result, he even pleaded with club President Nasser Al Khelaifi to allow him to move back to Spain.

Barcelona were the top club in Neymar’s mind, but sources have indicated that Real Madrid were also keen to sign him.

Eventually, both La Liga clubs failed to make progress in a deal with PSG, and as a result, the Brazilian had to remain in Paris.

Don Balon‘s report now suggests that he will be staying on at the Ligue 1 club only for one more year, as he is now expected to make the switch to the Premier League.