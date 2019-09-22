Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo asks Juventus to sign €150million-rated Barcelona, Manchester United target

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho next summer, ahead of Barcelona and Manchester United who are also apparently interested in him.

Don Balon reports that Sancho is well-set to become one of the hottest transfer properties next summer, given his meteoric rise in world football in the past couple of seasons.

The Spanish publication further claims that Manchester United and Barcelona are the current leaders in the transfer race to sign him – however, Ronaldo has also reportedly gotten aware of Sancho’s progress and that he has asked the Bianconeri to sign them, even if it will cost them about €150million.

Barcelona had apparently been following the England international for a few months now, and they even seemed to have closed in on him of late – however, various sources have suggested that the Blaugrana cannot promise him that he will be a guaranteed starter in the team all the time.

That being said, the 19-year-old has a bigger chance of moving away from the La Liga giants, and according to Don Balon, he may even sign with Juventus, if Cristiano Ronaldo and co. can promise him an adequate amount of first-team opportunities.