Reports: Manchester United plotting £80million double raid on Premier League giants in January

According to reports, Manchester United is interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier and Lucas Moura in the upcoming January winter transfer window.

The Daily Star reports that Lucas Moura has been identified by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who left the Old Trafford outfits this summer, to join Serie A club Inter Milan last month in a £73million deal.

Moura joined Tottenham from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in 2018 January, for a reported transfer fee of €28.4million, and since then has scored 18 goals and made seven assists in 66 appearances for them across various competitions.

In case you do not remember, the former Sao Paulo star was also Tottenham’s hat-trick hero against AFC Ajax in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League. Moura’s goals helped the North Londoners advance to the tournament’s final on away-goal advantage.

However, Express reports that he is still not a guaranteed starter under manager Mauricio Pochettinho, which is why he may be attracted by Solskjaer’s offer in January.

Express also reports that the Brazilian’s teammate Eric Dier is also on the Norwegian’s wishlist. Dier has reportedly fallen out of favour under Pochettino and is yet to play a single minute of football this season.

As a result, the English news agency estimates that Manchester United will be able to sign both stars together, at an overall transfer fee of £80million or more.