Reports: Barcelona to take advantage of on-loan star’s form and sell him for over €100 million next summer

Bayern Munich star Philippe Coutinho, on loan from Barcelona, has had a great start to life in Germany with the Bundesliga champions. And Barcelona are looking to cash in on the former Liverpool star’s form.

Coutinho joined the La Liga giants from Liverpool in a deal worth €145 million in January 2018. However, he failed to get the ball rolling and cement a place for himself in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI which ultimately led to his departure from the club.

At first, he was being used by Barcelona as a bait to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain but the Brazilian refused to move to Paris and sealed a loan deal to Munich eventually. And in only his second league start for the club, Coutinho got on the scoresheet and assisted a goal as well.

With his form gradually improving now, Barcelona are looking to cash in big on the Brazilian playmaker, who they signed for a hefty sum of €145m, Don Balon reports.

The report claims that the Catalan giants believe that a rise in form will take Coutinho’s market value to over €100 million again, which would be a decent amount to offload him on a permanent basis. With a bulk of the 2019/20 season still remaining, there’s a possibility of many more twists and turns in the Coutinho saga.