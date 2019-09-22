Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Juventus depends on interested club’s UCL status

Reports had emerged yesterday that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a way out of Juventus with the aim of winning many more Ballon d’Or titles. However, all of it depends on whether Manchester United manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Reportedly, Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus as he feels he cannot fulfil his dream of winning more Ballon d’Ors while plying his trade in Serie A. As a result, he is ready to make a move to the Premier League, where Manchester United will reportedly welcome him with open arms.

“I would love [more], and I think I deserve it,” Ronaldo said about the Ballon d’Or while in conversation with Piers Morgan on ITV.

“Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He’s in the history of football – but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him. My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years.

“I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well,” Ronaldo added.

However, all of this depends on whether or when United manage to qualify for the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is currently playing in the Europa League but a top-four finish or another UEL title win will see them book a UCL spot for next season.

According to Don Balon, Ronaldo has instructed agent Jorge Mendes to work out a move as soon as United return to the Champions League. The reported sum involved in the move is expected to be around €120 million and the Premier League giants are supposedly ready to match Leo Messi’s salary to convince the Portuguese talisman into making the move.