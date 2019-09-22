Reports: Real Madrid target Champions League finalist as alternative to PSG superstar

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have targeted Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane as an alternative for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is interested in considering a move for Kane, as his style of play is quite similar to that of Karim Benzema, who is nearing the end of his own career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez hence reportedly believes that the England international could be a worthy successor to Benzema’s throne at Real Madrid, as opposed to Mbappe who is more of a winger than a centre-forward.

The 26-year-old striker has played a total of 260 appearances for Spurs till date, and has also scored 169 goals and recorded 29 assists. He also played an important role in the North London club’s impressive showing in the 2018-19 season – they finished fourth in the Premier League, behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

In 2019 June, Spurs also played their first-ever Champions League finals in history, although they got defeated 2-0 by Liverpool.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, Harry Kane has made six appearances for his club so far, and has also scored four goals and recorded an assist.