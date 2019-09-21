Reports: Manchester United to fight Real Madrid, Juventus for UCL hero

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland next summer, amid interest in him from the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus as well.

At just nineteen years of age, Haaland gained the attention of millions of football fans all over the world when he scored a brilliant hat-trick in his side’s 6-2 Champions League thrashing of Genk, earlier this week.

Mirror reports that apart from Manchester United, the other teams who are also interested in him are Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Earlier this year, Haaland, who is a Norwegian international, scored nine goals in one game against Honduras at the Under 20 World Cup. So far, he has also scored two hat-tricks this season, against Mattersburg and Hartberg in the Austrian league.

In case you did not know, Erling is the son of Alf Inge Haaland who used to play for Leeds and Manchester City.

Mirror says that Alf’s career was ended by a rough challenge from Roy Keane – but that he still has no problem with his son’s potential move to the Old Trafford.

“It would be nice. It is important to distinguish between being a supporter and a job. So I have a very relaxed relationship with that. It’s a little different when it’s serious,” the forward’s father was quoted as saying.

Erling Haaland was also a disciple of current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, during the latter’s stint as manager at Molde.

“It was nice watching the game,” Solskjaer said, having been impressed by the youngster’s performance. He further added:

“I think everyone in Norway is excited by his development.”