Reports: Real Madrid eye future move for talented Ligue 1 teenager

Real Madrid have spent big this summer in order to revitalize their squad. Los Blancos brought in both big-name players and future prospects to assure the short and the long term future of the team. Reports now claim that they have identified one Angolan teenager with a view towards a future move.

According to a report by Spanish news outlet Marca, Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Stade Rennais’s 16-year-old starlet, Eduardo Camavinga. The youngster has been the breakthrough star of Ligue 1 in its first month of the 2019/20 campaign and was even named the player of the month for August.

The Angolan midfielder, who recently signed his first professional contract with the club, made his debut for Rennes in their opening match of the season against the mighty Paris Saint Germain. Nevertheless, the teenager controlled the tempo of the game, even assisting a goal in an eventual two-one shock win.

Meanwhile, the report also states that Real Madrid are scouting several other youngsters for the future. However, Camavinga has caught the eye of the Madrid hierarchy the most.

Currently, Zinedine Zidane’s men are preparing for a difficult test against league-leaders Sevilla. Los Blancos are third on the table currently but could move up to first if results go their way.