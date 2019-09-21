Reports: Manchester United plot January transfer move for Barcelona star

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are considering a January transfer move for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, amid doubts about Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

It is Mirror that reports that Manchester United are currently light of options in their midfield, having lost Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired this summer.

As of right now, Pogba remains injured, amid claims that he may be offloaded if Real Madrid step up their interest from August and return with another offer.

The other named available to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Fred and Juan Mata, none of who have performed consistently so far this season.

On the other hand, Ivan Rakitic has apparently fallen out of favour at Barcelona, thanks to Arthur and Frenkie de Jong.

Carlos Alena is also a regular name in the Blaugrana‘s starting lineup these days, and hence, the Croatian’s future at the Camp Nou looks very bleak.

As a result, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist is reportedly interesting Manchester United and boss Solskjaer.

Earlier, it was expected that the 31-year-old would be exchanged for Neymar Jr. from PSG – however, the move failed but that has not improved his chances in the Barca starting line-up.