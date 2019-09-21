Reports: Unsettled Barcelona star targeted by Premier League giants for January move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Arsenal are targeting a move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in January.

It is The Sun, that reports via Mirror, that Arsenal are further poised to strengthen their defence next winter, after they signed left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic FC and centre-backs David Luiz from Chelsea and William Saliba from Saint Etienne.

Unfortunately, Luiz is yet to make a good impression at the Emirates and now, manager Unai Emery has been forced to make another defensive signing at the earliest so that his side can challenge well for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Umtiti has struggled to settle at Barcelona, as manager Ernesto Valverde generally prefers aback-four that includes Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet, along with two full-backs.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was a regular starter until last season, after which he had to be sidelined due to injury.

Later, Lenglet arrived from Sevilla and as he is a ball-playing defender, Valverde favours him to start with Pique at the heart of Barcelona’s defence.

Right now, Arsenal are placed eighth in the 2019-20 Premier League points table, with eight points from five matches (two wins, two draws and one defeat).