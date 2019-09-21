Reports: Juventus snubbed Portuguese wonder-kid because of Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018, completing their biggest coup of the last decade. The Bianconeri spent a considerable amount of money on making the Portugal international the new face of the club, building a team alongside him. And they could have had his touted successor too!

Italian news outlet Calciomercato claims that Juventus snubbed the opportunity to sign then Benfica star Joao Felix this summer. The youngster, who rose to fame withing one season in Portugal, was first offered to the Italian giants but later ended up moving to Atletico Madrid.

The report states that Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes and Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira went across Europe discussing with top clubs a potential transfer of the youngster. However, their top priority was Juventus, which would have seen Felix reunite with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair travelled to Itay to meet with Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici, however, were unable to reach a deal due to the latter’s reluctance. As per the report, Juventus did not consider Felix a viable option as they had already strengthened their attack by signing Cristiano Ronaldo a year earlier!

Instead, the Serie A champions chose to invest in their defence, signing Matthijs de Ligt in a bumper deal.