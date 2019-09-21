Reports: Barcelona keen on signing Manchester United target as Ousmane Dembele replacement

According to reports, Barcelona have expressed interest in Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo, who they would like to sign as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele is currently going through a tough time at Barcelona, having already been reproached by the likes of Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde for his apparent lack of responsibility. The Frenchman recently suffered from a calf injury while playing in a game, but later, he lied to the team doctors and hid details about his injury from them, before vacationing with his family.

Upon his return, the injury problem worsened and the former Borussia Dortmund forward continues to stay away from first-team action, as he is undergoing treatment on his calf.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Barcelona are now ready to offload the 22-year-old. The Spanish news agency has also claimed that Dani Olmo, who is also a former product of the Blaugrana‘s famed La Masia academy, is a worthy suitor for becoming Dembele’s replacement choice.

Olmo was also a target for Manchester United in the summer – however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not sign the player as Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, his current employers, demanded a slightly hefty transfer fee of €40million, based on the 21-year-old’s own admission.

“I think my price was too high. Not because I think I’m worthless, but because I play in the Croatian league, and the foreign clubs pay attention to this,” the Spaniard had said, before adding:

“Realistically, it’s difficult for a player in the Croatian league to reach this price”.