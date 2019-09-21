Reports: Manchester United open contract talks with starlet amid Barcelona interest

Manchester United have opened contract talks with teenage star Angel Gomes amid interest from La Liga champions Barcelona.

The 19-year-old hasn’t been able to break into the senior squad after making his debut in the 2017/18 season. However, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer focussing his attention on the youngsters this season, Gomes has been promised a significant increase in game time this season.

The playmaker has entered the last year of his contract with the club and with Barcelona showing interest in the youngster, as per reports from Metro, the Premier League giants have fast-tracked their attempts to tie down Gomes on a long contract. He had signed a three-year deal with the club back in 2017 and might leave on a free if United fail to convince him to stay.

Gomes was recently given a rare start in the UEFA Europa League by Solskajer as United ran out 1-0 winners over Astana at the Old Trafford. The 19-year-old was praised for his performance, especially with respect to close control and finding the right pass, and is now a contender to get a chance to prove himself in the Premier League as well.

Whether United manage to tie him down a long contract remains to be seen.