Reports: UCL winners favourite to sign Barcelona star who wants a January move

The Neymar transfer saga was probably the most intense of the recently concluded summer transfer window with both Barcelona and Real Madrid submitting multiple offers to Paris Saint-Germain for the Brazilian superstar, all of which were rejected.

Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in Neymar’s signature but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to jump into the race for the former UEFA Champions League winner interesting. And though Madrid withdrew their interest later on as the stakes went up, the Catalan giants maintained their focus.

The likes of Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and Philippe Coutinho were offered to PSG by the reigning La Liga champions. And though Rakitic agreed to the move at one point of time, Dembele pulled out at the last moment which might have resulted in the move’s failure.

However, less than a month after deciding to stay, looks like the young Frenchman wants to leave in the January transfer window, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed. Dembele isn’t sure of the game time he is going to get at Barcelona this season with the arrival of Antoine Griezmann and the rise of Ansu Fati and is thus pushing for a move.

The report claims that the Catalan giants will sell the winger to the highest bidder in the January window itself and Liverpool are the current favourites for his signature. Barcelona had offered the 22-year-old to Liverpool in the summer transfer window as well to make space for Neymar.