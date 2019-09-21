Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants surprise €120M move away from Juventus to win more Ballon d’Or titles

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last year from Real Madrid in a deal believed to be worth €100 million. However, after spending just over a year with the Serie A giants, he is reportedly ready for another move.

Ronaldo recently made his feeling of winning even more Ballon d’Ors public, which might be difficult if he continues in Serie A. Therefore, as per reports from Don Balon, the Portuguese talisman is ready to swap Serie A with the English Premier League.

“I would love [more], and I think I deserve it,” he said about the Ballon d’Or while in conversation with Piers Morgan on ITV.

“Messi is a fantastic guy, a fantastic player. He’s in the history of football – but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him. My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years.

“I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well,” Ronaldo added.

As a result, as the aforementioned report states, the 34-year-old is ready for a return to Manchester United. The Premier League giants might convince Juventus into selling Ronaldo for €120 million and moreover, are ready to make their former star the highest-paid player in the world alongside Lionel Messi.